Who is Meenaakshi Chaudhary? Meet The GOAT actress who is all set to star opposite Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film The Greatest of All Time in collaboration with Director Venkat Prabhu has become the talk of the town. Moviegoers have been eagerly waiting for this one film. Ahead of the theatrical release of The Greatest of All Time or The GOAT, let's talk about the female lead in the film Meenaakshi Chaudhary. In this article, we will discuss her personal and professional life in detail.

Who is Meenaakshi Chaudhary?

Meenaakshi is a 27-year-old model-turned-actress who has worked in Telugu and Tamil films. She was born in 1997 in Panchkula, Haryana. It is pertinent to mention that Meenaakshi’s late father B.R. Chaudhary was a colonel in the Indian Army.

The actress completed her schooling at the St. Soldier International Convent School in her hometown. After that, Meenaakshi completed her bachelor's degree in dental surgery from the National Dental College and Hospital. It is worth mentioning that Meenaakshi is also a state-level swimmer and a badminton player.

However, her passion for performing arts led her to explore modeling, and the popular actress gained significant recognition after winning the Femina Miss India Grand International title in 2018 and finishing as the first runner-up at the Miss Grand International pageant.

Eventually, in the year 2021, Meenaakshi made her debut with the Telugu film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. The following year, she starred in Khiladi with Ravi Teja and the Telugu crime thriller HIT: The Second Case opposite Adivi Sesh. Meenaakshi has also worked with superstar Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram. Before entering the film industry, Meenakshi showcased her acting talent in the web series titled Out of Love.

Advertisement

Now, the actress is all set to feature opposite the legendary actor Thalapathy Vijay in the much-awaited film The Greatest of All Time, slated for release on September 5. She would be seen playing the character of Srinidhi, Thalapathy Vijay’s love interest. Recently, Meenaakshi became the center of attraction after her song with Thalapathy Vijay from the film was released on August 3.

Take a look at the amazing song featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Meenaakshi below!

The track not only offers a cracking chemistry between the duo but also presents an extended glimpse of the Bigil actor's de-aged look. Fans went gaga over the new song with netizens showering praises on Meenaskhi for her amazing looks and sizzling chemistry with Thalapathy.

Meenaakshi Chaudhary’s upcoming projects

In addition to her role in The GOAT, Meenaakshi will be sharing the screen with Dulquer Salmaan in the upcoming movie Lucky Bhaskar. Furthermore, she is set to collaborate with the iconic Chiranjeevi in another project. Meenaakshi is also involved in Matka, which stars Varun Tej. For those who may not know, Matka tells the story of a man navigating 24 years of time, with Varun showcasing four distinct looks throughout the film.

Advertisement

The actor's first look hints at his rise from an underdog to an overlord. Matka is produced by Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments. In addition to that, Meenaakshi will collaborate with Vishwak Sen for his upcoming film Mechanic Rocky.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu's movie The Greatest of All Time creates history in London even before its release; Here's how