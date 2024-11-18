Vijay debuts new look for Thalapathy 69, Ajith Kumar and Yogi Babu captured in BTS moment from Good Bad Ugly sets; see here

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar, the prominent icons of Tamil cinema, are currently busy filming their new projects, Thalapathy 69 and Good Bad Ugly, respectively. Recently, fans caught a glimpse of both stars at their shooting locations.

While Thalapathy Vijay was seen interacting with and waving at his fans from the shooting spot in Chennai, Ajith Kumar was seen taking a BTS location picture with actor Yogi Babu, who had joined the GBU shoot.

Check out BTS moments from Thalapathy 69 and Good Bad Ugly ft Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar:

Recently, Thalapathy Vijay who is shooting for his alleged final movie with director H Vinoth was seen cruising in his new minivan. The actor had been spotted waving at fans from inside his car as he was leaving the sets of Thalapathy 69.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar has also been making quite some buzz with his upcoming film with director Adhik Ravichandran. The superstar who is shooting for GBU in international locations has been seen in some wild getups and even interacting with cast and crew members.

Coming to their individual work fronts, Thalapathy Vijay who is currently balancing the responsibilities of an actor and politician was seen hosting his party, TVK’s first-ever state conference. The conference with a large volume of his followers attending saw the actor present his party’s ideological stance and agenda prior to 2026’s Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Advertisement

With Thalapathy 69 said to be his last film before entering politics full-time, the film already has actors like Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and many more in key roles. The movie is said to be an action entertainer which would also have undertones of politics.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar is set to hit the theaters twice in 2025 with his movies Vidaa Muyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. While the first one has been in the making for quite some time with Magizh Thirumeni helming it, the film GBU is more likely to release sooner.

Additionally, it is also expected that AK will next join hands with director Siva for the tentatively titled film AK64.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale Review: Presents known but carefully put together facts about Lady Superstar's relationships and struggles