Meet actor who started as hostess for Rs 500, took the Internet by storm with divorce news, and is now one of the highest-paid stars

Meet the popular pan-Indian actress who has carved a niche for herself in the industry without any godfather. Yes, we are talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the country today who is ruling the hearts of millions of fans across the country.

Whether it's her portrayal of an innocent woman in Yoshoda or her hot and sizzling avatar in Pushpa: The Rise's spicy dance number Oo Antava, the diva is known for her versatile onscreen appearances. But did you know that one of the highest-paid actresses of today was once hired at a hotel for just Rs 500?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her film career

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, born on April 28, 1987, entered this world in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Her father, Joseph Prabhu, hails from a Telugu background, while her mother, Ninette Prabhu, is of Malayali descent. Despite their humble beginnings, Samantha's family provided her with a nurturing environment.

Since she was a child, the Kushi actress has had a passion for the entertainment industry. Prabhu started her modeling journey as she neared the completion of her bachelor's degree. It was during this period that filmmaker Ravi Varman discovered her talent.

While she was originally slated to make her debut with Ravi Varman's first directorial venture Moscowin Kavery in 2007, the film was postponed for various reasons.

Finally, in the year 2010, the diva made her film debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu movie, Ye Maaya Chesave. And the rest is what we call history.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first salary was just ₹500

In 2022, the Shaakuntalam actress did not shy away from revealing her first salary when she was in her 10th standard. Talking along the same lines, Samantha said, ''My first income was 500 rupees for an eight-hour day as a hostess in a hotel for a conference...I was in 10th standard or 11th standard"

As per reports, the actress now charges around Rs 3.5 to 4 crore per film.

What a truly inspirational journey from getting 500 rupees to being one of the highest-paid actresses of this generation! Samantha hats off!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's love, marriage, and divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya got married back in 2017 after dating each other for some time. The duo started as friends after working together in various movies which led to their relationship evolving into a romantic one.

However, by 2021, one of the most adored couples in the South Industry shocked everyone by deciding to part ways and pursue their own goals. As announced by the actors themselves, both of them got separated and eventually divorced.

In the past, many rumors were circulating about their personal lives that made the news. Nagarjuna decided to address these rumors directly, urging everyone to refrain from spreading false information online.

