Meet actor who was body-shamed, trolled for misogynistic content in debut film with Vijay Deverakonda and has worked with Ranveer Singh

There might be very few actors in Indian cinema who could achieve extreme name, fame, and success with their first film. We will be discussing such a young and talented pan-Indian actress whose debut Telugu film proved her worth as an actor. This gorgeous actor made her debut in 2017 with superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Guess who? Well, she is none other than Shalini Pandey.

Who is Shalini Pandey?

Shalini Pandey was born on September 23, 1993, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Before making her acting debut in 2017 with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial debut Arjun Reddy, Pandey worked as a theatre artist in Jabalpur.

As per a report in Starsunfolded, the actress completed her initial schooling at Christ Church Girls Higher Secondary School and then shifted to Global Engineering College for her B Tech in CSE degree.

After Arjun Reddy, Shalini debuted in Bollywood in 2018 with Meri Nimmo where she played a cameo role. The same year, she played Savitri's friend in the Telugu film Mahanati, which was a major box-office success.

The talented actress had five film releases in 2019. She first played Sowcar Janaki in the Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu followed by playing the lead in the Telugu film 118, opposite Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Later that year, Pandey made her Tamil film debut with 100% Kadhal, playing a college student opposite G. V. Prakash Kumar.

The Arjun Reddy actress has also worked with Ranveer Singh in Jayeeshbhai Jordaar and with Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya in Bamfaad.

Shalini Pandey has always tried her level best to relate to the audience with her character portrayals onscreen.

Shalini Pandey’s father was once against her dreams

It was during her graduation days that Shalini decided to give acting a try and joined a theatre group in her college. She performed in several plays. However, the actor’s father was always against her desire to be an actor.

In a throwback interview, the Maharaj actress said “I told him (her father) to let me go to Mumbai and try my luck for a week. He did so only after he bought my return ticket! However, once I landed he kept calling me and asking me to return. I knew he was capable of coming to take me back to pursue a career he thought was safer and right for me. He replied to my email saying he’d go to the police in a bid to find me. I told him that I’d do the same and tell them he was torturing me! I was a grown-up.”

Shalini Pandey REACTED to being body-shamed after Arjun Reddy

In a recent interview with India Today, Shalini Pandey reacted to facing extreme trolling and body shaming after her debut film. She said, "I was really body-shamed back then. Also, since I was new and down South, I didn’t understand the language, and my managers at the time just took advantage of my naivety and made me do things."

Further, the 30-year-old actress explained that she was constantly trying to understand what people wanted from her and added that she was body-shamed. "Even now, I get shamed by people," Shalini added.

For the unversed, Arjun Reddy is a romantic drama directed and written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. In this film, a highly talented surgeon suffers from anger management issues after losing his girlfriend, Preethi, and becomes destructive in his life.

Although Arjun Reddy was a blockbuster hit at the box office and a breakthrough in both the lead actors’ lives, the film has always received polarizing opinions, with some criticizing it for toxic masculinity and the glorification of substance abuse.

Shalini Pandey on the Workfront

Shalini Pandey was last seen with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in his debut historical film, Maharaj.

She played one of the female leads in Siddharth P. Malhotra’s directorial. Maharaj has been streaming on Netflix from June 21, 2024.

Moreover, the actress is also set to play the lead roles in two upcoming series called Dabba Cartel and Bandwaale.

