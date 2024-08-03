Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan reveals actor wanted him to take over his production house after Maharaj: ‘He was going through I’m retiring phase’

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, recently made a stellar debut with Maharaj and is currently enjoying the success of the film. In a recent interview, Junaid discussed his debut, his father's support and influence during the filming, and his plans to take over Aamir Khan Productions.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Junaid was asked about his early involvement in production, he explained that, although actors typically enter production roles later in their careers, he had taken on producing with Pritam Pyaare. He described how his experience on film sets, including his work on PK and assisting with ad shoots, led him to take on this role.

He recalled that after completing the shoot for Maharaj, "At that point, Kiran (Rao) was making Laapataa Ladies and dad was going through this whole ‘I-am-retiring phase’, and he even spoke about that. He told me, “I am retiring, why don’t you take over.”

Junaid expressed that he feels he has a good understanding of production, which he considers one of the toughest aspects of filmmaking.

Junaid was asked whether his father's work had influenced his own film choices. He responded that he did not believe it had any significant impact. He acknowledged that while his father had produced some remarkable work, not all of it was of the highest quality, as filmmaking is not an exact science. Junaid noted that the key is to learn from experiences and move forward.

When asked about his parents’ reaction to his debut film and whether they were anxious during its release, Junaid revealed that they were not anxious but happy for him. He explained that his parents, having been in the industry for a long time, are generally not anxious people.

Their calm demeanor helped him handle the situation better. He mentioned that his father liked the film quite a lot, noting that his father tends to be an easy audience, while his mother is a tougher critic.

Regarding whether his father ever visited the film set, Junaid shared that his father had only visited on the first day of the shoot, accompanied by his three grandparents. After that, he watched the film directly.

