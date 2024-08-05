Trisha Krishnan to romance Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit? Here's what we know

Following the humongous success of his latest science fiction flick, Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is all set to move on to his next project, Spirit, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also marks the actor’s first collaboration with the Animal director.

It is understood that Spirit will go on floors by the end of this year, or the beginning of next year. In the latest update, it is being reported that the makers of the film have approached Trisha Krishnan to play the female lead in the film. If the reports turn out to be true, this would mark the fourth collaboration between Prabhas and the Leo actress, and their first collaboration in over 16 years.

Furthermore, it is also speculated that Prabhas will have a dual role in the film, as both the protagonist and the antagonist. While extensive information regarding the film has been kept under wraps, it is known that the film’s protagonist is an angry young cop. Additionally, the film is said to be in Sandeep Reddy Vanga style, with no compromise on violence.

Pinkvilla has got to know from sources that the Arjun Reddy director aims to make a ‘pakka commercial entertainer’, which caters to audiences across the country. The film is touted to be a cop-based action flick, filled with fun, entertainment and emotions that will resonate with movie-goers all across the country. It is also said that the film will be quite different from other films Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made so far.

It is understood that Vanga aims to reinvent the cop genre with Prabhas in Spirit, without losing out on the commercial value. A source told Pinkvilla that the director is consciously making a commercial entertainer as the audience are eager to see him in one.

Advertisement

Coming to the professional front, apart from Spirit, Prabhas will next be seen in the horror comedy flick The Raja Saab, helmed by Maruthi. The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and more in crucial roles as well. Quite recently, the film’s first glimpse was unveiled by the makers, which garnered positive reviews all around.

As for Trisha, the actress will next be seen in the Malayalam film Identity which features Tovino Thomas in the lead role. Additionally, she is also a part of Ajith Kumar’s next, VidaaMuyarchi, which is expected to release later this year. Furthermore, the PS actress has also joined hands with Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film Vishwambhara, as well as with Kamal Haasan in his next with Mani Ratnam titled Thug Life.

ALSO READ: 'Even at 2 AM at a nightclub...': When Allu Arjun REVEALED what he loves about his wife Sneha Reddy