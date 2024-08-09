Megastar Chiranjeevi pens a heartwarming note for Mahesh Babu on his 49th birthday, says have a 'blessed year SSMB'

Mahesh Babu celebrates his 49th birthday today, and the occasion has seen an outpouring of heartfelt messages from various celebrities on social media. Among those who extended their warm wishes was megastar Chiranjeevi, who penned a sincere note for Mahesh Babu, expressing his hope for the actor's continued success.

Chiranjeevi took to his X handle and expressed his best wishes for Mahesh Babu's birthday. He wrote, "Wishing My Dear @urstrulyMahesh a Very Happy Birthday!! Have a blessed year SSMB. Many Happy Returns!!!"

Not just Chiranjeevi, but several other actors including Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and Teja Sajja among others wished Mahesh Babu on his birthday.

Jr NTR took to his X handle and wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh anna!! Have a great year ahead."

HanuMan actor Teja Sajja shared a throwback picture with Mahesh Babu on his X handle and wrote, "Happy birthday to our Superstar @urstrulyMahesh Anna! May your year be as extraordinary as you are sir #HBDSuperstarMahesh garu."

Rashmika also penned a heartfelt note for the SSMB29 actor on her X handle. She wrote, "@urstrulyMahesh sir Happiest birthday to everyone's superstar. Always most love respect and bestest wishes to you sir."

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday sir (sic) Don't make us wait too long to see you on the big screen. Wishing you health and happiness."

On the work front, SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are collaborating on a highly anticipated film tentatively titled SSMB29. The shooting for the film, which was originally scheduled to begin in the summer of 2024, has now been postponed to a further date.

Earlier this year, SS Rajamouli revealed some details about the film while attending the screening of RRR in Japan. He mentioned that the script is complete, and they are in the pre-production process, but the casting is not finalized yet. The filmmaker had earlier described SSMB29 as a globetrotting adventure similar to The Indiana Jones.

