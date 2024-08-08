VIDEO: Mahesh Babu sports ponytail look as he jets out of Hyderabad ahead of his 49th birthday

Mahesh Babu, the celebrated Telugu film superstar, was recently spotted leaving Hyderabad ahead of his birthday, which falls on August 9. He was papped at the Hyderabad airport by fans and media alike.

The actor appeared relaxed and in good spirits as he made his way through the terminal, likely heading to a private location to celebrate his birthday. Now, a video of the same is going viral on social media.

In the video, Mahesh Babu is seen walking towards the entrance of the airport terminal, dressed in a beige cap, a dark long-sleeve shirt, and black pants. He is also carrying a backpack with a blue and black pattern. What caught the attention of netizens was his ponytail look as he made his way through the Hyderabad airport.

His sudden departure ahead of his birthday has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see how he will celebrate this special occasion.

While specific details about Mahesh Babu's birthday plans remain under wraps, it is expected that he will spend the day with loved ones, possibly enjoying a quiet celebration away from the public eye.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for his much-awaited film with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29. This project marks the first collaboration between the duo.

While specific details about the plot of SSMB29 remain under wraps, it is expected to be a high-budget film that showcases Rajamouli's signature storytelling style. Reports indicate that Mahesh Babu's character in SSMB29 is inspired by Lord Hanuman, embodying qualities associated with the deity, such as strength, loyalty, and bravery.

There are strong connections to Lord Hanuman, and it has been clear that the film is not a retelling of his tales but rather an adventure film that draws inspiration from the mythological figure.

Given Rajamouli's previous successes with films like Baahubali and RRR, audiences are eager to see how he will craft a story that complements Mahesh Babu's star power.

