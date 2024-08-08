Megastar Chiranjeevi reaches Trivandrum amid Wayanad disaster, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of multiple deaths.

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan donated Rs 1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's relief fund to aid the victims of the devastating Wayanad landslide. Following this generous contribution, Chiranjeevi traveled to Kerala to personally deliver the cheque to CM Pinarayi Vijayan. A video capturing his arrival in Trivandrum and his meeting with the Kerala CM is going viral on social media.

In the video, Chiranjeevi is seen landing in Kerala during the day. After deboarding the plane, he proceeds directly to meet with the Kerala CM. He is also seen greeting the airport staff while surrounded by tight security.

Shortly after, photos of Chiranjeevi with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at his office began circulating widely. In the images, Chiranjeevi is seen handing over the Rs 1 crore cheque to the CM amid the ongoing Wayanad disaster. He is also captured in conversation, likely discussing important matters related to the recent landslides in the region.

Not just Chiranjeevi, but a few photos of Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and a prominent actor, meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru also went viral. This meeting took place today (August 8) at the invitation of Karnataka Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre, as part of the International Human Elephant Conflict Management Conference.

The focus of the discussions was on the management of human-elephant conflicts in Karnataka and the training of mahouts, alongside senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers from both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

On July 30, 2024, heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides in the Wayanad district of Kerala, India, marking one of the deadliest natural disasters in the state's history. The landslides occurred in the early hours of the morning in the villages of Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, Meppadi and Kunhome.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 2 lakh to the relatives of those killed and Rs 50,000 to each injured person during the disaster.

