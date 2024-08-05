Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan donate Rs 1 Crore to Kerala Relief Fund for Wayanad landslide victims

Superstar Chiranjeevi took to his social media to share his condolences and solidarity with those affected by the tragic landslides in Wayanad, Kerala.

Through a sincere message posted on his official X page, the actor revealed his decision with his son Ram Charan to contribute a substantial sum to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to assist with the recovery endeavors in the area.

As per the post, the father-son duo have decided to extend a financial aid of Rs 1 Crore. The Waltair Veerayya actor wrote, “Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature’s fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy.”

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's contribution is part of a growing wave of support from celebrities across the South Indian film industry. Apart from them, actors like Suriya, Jyotika, Fahadh Faasil and his wife Nazriya, Chiyaan Vikram, Nayanthara and Vignesh, Allu Arjun, and others have also contributed to extending their help to those affected by the unfortunate landslide.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of his next film, Vishwambhara. Directed by Vassishta, the socio-fantasy drama marks the 156th film of the Bhola Shankar actor.

Vishwabhara also features exceptional actors like Trisha Krishnan, Surbhi, Harsha Vardhan, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, and Isha Chawla, besides Chiranjeevi, in crucial roles. Legendary music composer M.M. Keerawani will be assisting with the music for the film, whereas Chota K. Naidu will be handling the cinematography.

If everything goes as planned, Vishwambhara will be released in theaters on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Coming to the RRR actor, he will next be seen in S Shankar’s directorial Game Changer with Kiara Advani. As confirmed by the producer, Dil Raju, the political thriller will be released this Christmas.

