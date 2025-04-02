Racharikam OTT release date: When and where to watch Vijay Shankar, Apsara Rani's Telugu political drama online

Racharikam is a Telugu political drama that hit the big screens on January 31 this year. Directed by Suresh Lankalapalli, the film received mixed responses in theaters, but Apsara Rani's performance was well appreciated. If you missed watching the film in cinemas, get ready for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Racharikam

Racharikam will start streaming on Lionsgate Play on April 11. Making the announcement, the OTT giant wrote on their Instagram handle, "Get ready for a power-packed South thriller! #Racharikam premieres on #LionsgatePlay this April 11. Don’t miss the action!"

Official trailer and plot of Racharikam

The story takes place in Rachakonda during the 1980s. Siblings Bhargavi Reddy and Vivek Reddy dream of gaining political power. Meanwhile, Shiva, a passionate youth leader of the Mana Sakthi Party, follows his mentor Kranthi, an RSF leader.

Bhargavi and Shiva fall in love, but trouble begins when Bhargavi’s father, Raja Reddy, learns about their relationship. Tensions rise as political rivalries and violent conflicts unfold. Bhargavi and Vivek face intense struggles in their quest for power.

Will they achieve their ambitions? How does their family get caught in this ruthless political battle? The film unravels these gripping twists.

Cast and crew of Racharikam

Racharikam is directed and written by Suresh Lankalapalli and produced by Esshwar under Chill Bross Entertainment. The film's cinematography is handled by Arya Sai Krishna, while JP takes care of the editing. On the other hand, artist Vengi composed the music for this film.

Meanwhile, the cast features Vijay Shankar as Shiva, with Varun Sandesh playing Vivek Reddy, Bhargavi Reddy’s elder brother. Apsara Rani portrays Bhargavi Reddy, while Srikanth Iyengar plays her father, Raja Reddy. Esshwar takes on the role of Kranthi, an RSF leader. The film also includes performances by Vijay Ram Raju, Hyper Aadi, and Satish Saripalli.

Are you going to watch Racharikam on OTT? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

