EXCLUSIVE: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin suggests SS Rajamouli should direct the Mahabharat

Director Nag Ashwin is currently on cloud nine after the enormous success of Kalki 2898 AD. The film has already amassed a bumper opening week collection and continues to grow steadfastly at the box office.

Apart from the apparent action extravaganza and the performances of the lead cast, the film garnered widespread praise due to its depiction and execution of the Mahabharat episodes.

Does Nag Ashwin plan to extend Mahabharat to the Kalki universe?

During the interview, Nag Ashwin was asked about his plans for future franchise installments concerning the Mahabharat’s influence. In response to a question about whether he has plans to extend the Mahabharat further, Nag replied, “Only where it’s required to the story.”

The Mahanati director added, “I don’t want to make a Mahabharat right now (laughs).” When asked about his choice of director if there ever was a film to be made on the Indian epic, Nag Ashwin answered without hesitation.

Nag Ashwin picks his choice of director for the Mahabharat movie

“I think Rajamouli Sir wants to; I think he should. I think you need that passion and love for it because it is a complicated story, and it is so massive, so yeah,” Nag answered.

Further agreeing with the host’s point about Rajamouli’s Mahabharat film being the peak cinema, Nag replied in agreement, “For sure.”

Kalki 2898 AD’s Mahabharat influence

While the Mahabharat portions in Kalki 2898 AD were few and far between, it would be fair to say that most of the film’s themes were heavily inspired by the epic. Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama is, of course, a central character to Kalki 2898 AD and also a crucial character in the Mahabharat.

Kalki is also the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, who is seen in the Mahabharat as Krishna, making the Mahabharat connection all the more strong.

The first part showcased some of the most iconic scenes from the Mahabharat, including Krishna’s curse for Ashwatthama, the death of Dronacharya, and the faceoff between Mahabharat’s most skilled warriors, Arjuna, played by Vijay Deverakonda, and Karna, played by Prabhas. What will the second installment contain for fans of the Mahabharat? Only time will tell.

