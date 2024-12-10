Manoj Manchu addresses media post discharge from hospital amid family feud with father Mohan Babu

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of physical assault and harassment.

The Manchu clan has frequently been in the spotlight for its history of family feuds. Recently, the father-son duo, Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj, were involved in an ugly war of words and legal disputes, with both filing police complaints against each other on allegations of physical assault. Now, Manchu Manoj has addressed the issue publicly through the media.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Manchu Manoj can be heard speaking to reporters about the ongoing feud with his father, Mohan Babu. He emphasized that his fight is not motivated by a desire for wealth or money but rather by a need for self-respect.

Manchu Manoj stated, “I am not fighting for wealth and money. I am fighting for self-respect. I am not getting justice. The police are acting unilaterally. See you all until I get justice.”

Earlier, on December 9, Manchu Manoj released an official statement addressing the feud with his father Mohan Babu. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he made some shocking allegations. He clarified that, contrary to false reports being spread by others, he and his wife, Mounika, have always led financially independent lives, separate from the family wealth.

Manoj also accused his brother, Vishnu, of exploiting the family resources and tampering with CCTV evidence that could have revealed the truth.

An excerpt from his statement reads: “Who is truly misusing family money—Vishnu or me? My stand: I have always stood for truth, justice, and family unity. My father’s vision inspired me as a child, and it continues to guide me today. My focus is on protecting the family’s name, ensuring transparency in financial and institutional matters, and safeguarding the well-being of those who have placed their trust in us.”

Check out Manchu Manoj’s statement here:

Meanwhile, Vishnu Manchu was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he returned home amid the ongoing feud between his father and brother. In response to the situation, Kannappa remarked that such quarrels are common within the family.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

