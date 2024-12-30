Mohanlal reacts to underwhelming box office response of his directorial debut Barroz; highlights making the movie as gift to audience

Mohanlal recently hit the big screens this year with the movie Barroz, marking the directorial debut of the superstar. As the film was released on Christmas, it was met with underwhelming reactions from the audience, apparently affecting its box office collections.

Now, in an interview with India Today, Mohanlal himself has conveyed his reaction to the film’s box office numbers. The actor indicated that he is not concerned with the collections, “This film is not for the number or the money. I wanted to make something and give it to the audience. This is a gift for them, for the respect and love I received over the last 47 years. This is a gift, an offering from me to them. I have given a children-friendly film that families can watch together.”

The superstar added that he initially didn’t envision himself helming the film, and the decision to take it up came as an unexpected one. Mohanlal also conveyed how the movie takes up a new storytelling format, making it a visual experience that gives a universal appeal.

Furthermore, the actor conveyed that the movie has been in the works for more than 1650 days, which was also delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the long tenure of the film’s works made the people involved with the project grow together, which could lead to more surprising collaborations in the future.

The movie Barroz is a children’s fantasy flick focusing on a 400-year-old spirit guardian of a treasure. The film follows the account of Barroz, a loyal lieutenant of the Da Gama kings who was entrusted with safeguarding the fortune until a descendant of the royal family came seeking it.

As the years pass, a young girl will likely become the rightful heir to the treasure, which could finally enable Barroz to fulfill his duty. With Mohanlal in the lead, the movie features key roles for Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho, and many others.

On the superstar’s work front, Mohanlal will next appear on the big screens in January 2025 with the movie Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The actor also has the highly anticipated L2: Empuraan in the pipeline.

