EXCLUSIVE: Mohanlal calls Prithviraj Sukumaran ‘too good’ of a director as Lucifer sequel L2: Empuraan releases in 2025

Mohanlal has recently hit the big screens with his film Barroz and is gearing up for an array of releases in 2025. Recently, the legendary actor was roped into an interview with Pinkvilla, where he provided his insight into L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

In his candid response, the actor said, “As we have already revealed, L2: Empuraan is a trilogy. We are also planning for a 3rd sequel. The thing is, it all depended upon the success of the first film.”

“See, the responsibility of a director is a big one, and if he is convinced with the story, the script, and the actors, he would keep on trying. In such a respect, I think Prithviraj Sukumaran can bring out a good film. He is too good,” the actor concluded.

Check out the Pinkvilla exclusive interview ft Mohanlal here:

For those unaware, L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster flick Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, told the tale of Stephen Nedumpally, a politician who was wrongfully accused by his foes of enacting a political ploy.

However, things take a turn for the worse when the saga turns out to be something drastically different from what everyone expected, revealing the existence of Khureshi-Ab'raam and his notorious crime syndicate.

As the sequel movie is set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2025, the movie would offer a take on the aftermath of what has transpired after the end of Lucifer. Additionally, the film is said to be a prequel.

Advertisement

With Mohanlal reprising his role from the first film, the sequel showcases an ensemble cast of actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, Mohanlal had recently hit the big screens this year with the film Barroz, marking his debut as a director. The children’s fantasy flick featured the actor as a spirit guardian who safeguards a hidden treasure that is to be entrusted to a descendant of the Da Gama lineage.

Furthermore, the superstar will also be seen on the big screen on January 30, 2025, in the movie Thudarum. The film, directed by Tharun Moorthy, features Shobana as the co-lead.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mohanlal spills the deets about Drishyam 3; says ‘It is more than just bringing out a film’