Barroz Movie Review: Mohanlal starrer is a Christmas treat for children being technically brilliant, but falls short in screenplay

Mohanlal starrer Barroz also known as Barroz: Guardian of Treasures is finally in theaters after being in the making for a few years. The film marking the debut directorial of the superstar has been making quite the buzz since it was announced with several postponements in release.

As the film hits the big screens for Christmas this year, it features a folklore based on the Portuguese backdrop, embedded with an ensemble cast of actors like Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho, Tuhin Menon, and more in key roles. If you plan to watch it in theaters, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot:

Barroz starring and directed by Mohanlal focuses on the story of a loyal lieutenant of Portugal’s Da Gama kings. In his journey from Portugal to India in 1663, the then king employs Barroz to safeguard his treasure and to hand it only to a descendant of Da Gama.

Fulfilling his destiny, the lieutenant keeps the treasure safe for 400 years becoming a spirit guardian of the fortune. Now, Isabella, a young girl who is said to be a descendant must complete his await and accept the treasure so that the spirit could return to his own world, completing his promise to the king. The children’s fantasy flick focuses on whether Isabella accepts the treasure, whether Barroz can return to his world, and everything that takes place in between.

The Good:

Barroz is undoubtedly a kind of film that is rare in Indian cinema yet profound in world cinema. Straying away from the tropes of commercial movies, the film focuses on providing a wholesome tale of a spirit and his loyalty to the Da Gama family.

The emotional background that lays the foundation of the story focuses on providing us with a magic of its own that is rather difficult to find in cinema. An attempt of this scale, set in a Portuguese setting, along with the fresh faces of actors from around the world makes the journey entertaining and unique in watching.

While Mohanlal performs to his best extent in this flick, the ensemble cast also provides a necessary backing with the characters they are given. However, the biggest takeaway from Barroz would be the brilliant technical aspects of the film.

The movie which is shot in 3D rather than being converted from 2D to 3D makes up for some striking visuals which are made possible by the expertise of Santosh Sivan. The cinematographer once again proves why he is considered one of the greatest while handling visuals which was supported by the art department as well.

Moreover, the musical expertise provided by the prodigal Lydian Nadhaswaram caters to the film and the genre it presents. The grand orchestrations and swaying away from using catchy hook-lines to engage the viewers strikingly works in the film which appears to be more of an English drama. Along with him, Mark Killian has also strived hard to provide adequate expertise in the background scores.

Furthermore, as the technical aspects have worked greatly in proportion to the film’s scale, it has to be lauded that Mohanlal has provided his years of experience in front of the camera greatly in crafting a film like such. The execution by the superstar stands true to his legacy.

The Bad:

While the children’s fantasy is greatly catered toward kids, it may not be a suitable pick for individuals who expect something generic from Mohanlal. While the aura the actor possesses stands true to the test of time, this film is not a celebration of the superstar nor would it offer any solace to fans who expect like such. Similar to Malaikottai Vaaliban, the film is a unique cinematic experience that aims to satisfy the experimentative nature of Mohanlal, the actor.

Moving ahead, the film also lacks in providing a consistent screenplay in accordance with the scale. Despite having a novel as the source of the story and characters, the re-written screenplay by Mohanlal and TK Rajeev Kumar offers little space to find the connection one should experience with each character.

While it is somewhat spoon-fed to the ease of children understanding the plot, the fantasy elements should have been backed up with something strong in terms of story. Additionally, the runtime of the movie could have been easily chopped off to under 2 hours, making it an easy breeze to watch.

Moreover, while the ensemble cast has provided their best performances, the dubbing provided to them by recognizable voices felt forced and rather off-putting, pulling away from the entirety of the film.

The Performances:

Mohanlal starrer Barroz is a film that heavily relies on the superstar and his expertise. While most actors have given their best, this film felt rather different from usual Mohanlal movies. Being a superstar, the responsibility of adapting to such a character may not be easy, but it is done with ease by the actor.

Additionally, the co-star Maya Rao West who plays the child in question also gives a unique flavour to her performance, making her stand out from the usual child actors we see in films.

Watch the Barroz Trailer

The Verdict:

The Mohanlal starrer and directorial flick Barroz is strictly catered to children, offering a fun and simple story crafted in such a manner as well. The fantasy elements and tropes are made keeping this in mind alone.

While the film offers a wholesome watch for families and children for this Christmas, it may not be a suitable choice for fans who expect the actor to sport one-liners or punch dialogues as a mark of celebration.

