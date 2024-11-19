VIRAL SELFIE: Mammootty and Mohanlal reunite for a movie after 16 years; Fahadh Faasil to join?

Mammootty and director Mahesh Narayanan are joining hands for a movie that is tentatively called Megastar 429. The movie, which is touted to be a big-budget venture, is now also set to become even more special with superstar Mohanlal reuniting with his contemporary after 16 years.

The legendary duo were recently seen together in a special selfie as they started filming in Sri Lanka. The picture also featured actor Kunchacko Boban as well, who is expected to play a key role in the film.

Check out the viral selfie ft. Mammootty and Mohanlal here:

With the 429th movie of Megastar Mammootty said to be one of his most ambitious projects to be ever made, it is also reported that Fahadh Faasil is also likely to do a supporting character in the flick. However, the buzz surrounding the Pushpa actor’s involvement is yet to be confirmed, with Asif Ali’s name also doing the rounds.

The upcoming movie helmed by Malik’s director is expected to be a spy action flick that is also likely to feature Mammootty in a de-aged look. It is also reported that Mohanlal would play an extended cameo role in the movie, marking the superstars’ reunion after the 2008 flick Twenty: 20.

Over the years, the actors have starred together in various films together since the 1980s, including cameo roles in each other’s movies. If calculations are accurate, the upcoming film would be the 50th time both stars would appear together in a movie, which is truly a celebratory moment for fans all over.

Moving ahead, Mammootty was last seen this year playing the lead role in the Vysakh directorial action-comedy flick, Turbo. The film, which was received with mixed reviews, also had actors Raj B. Shetty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Shabareesh Varma, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, and more in key roles.

The actor is next set to appear in films like Bazooka and Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, with the latter being helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

On the other hand, Mohanlal has recently wrapped up the shoot of his movie Thudarum, marking his 360th venture in cinemas. The film is said to be a family entertainer, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The superstar also has movies like Barroz, Ram, and L2: Empuraan in the lineup as well.

