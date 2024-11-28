Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer receives U/A certification from CBFC; runtime also revealed

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. The movie directed by Sukumar has now been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film has successfully received its certification and has been confirmed to have a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes, featuring a few minor edits in the dialogue or some replacements.

With the film inching closer to its release, the leading actors have been indulged in extensive promotional works across towns. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were recently spotted at a promotional event in Kerala where the actor also unveiled a special surprise for the fans.

In a recent event, the actor revealed that a new song titled Peelings, featuring him and Rashmika, is on the way. He even shared a sneak peek by playing the initial stanzas of the song, which includes lyrics in Malayalam. During this moment, he expressed that this upcoming dance track is a special present for his fans from Kerala.

Additionally, Allu Arjun also expressed he wished Fahadh Faasil was also present for the event in Kerala and said, “For the first time in all my films, I have worked with one of the best Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I actually miss seeing him today. I really wish we both were standing here together in Kerala today.”

Moving ahead, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have also recently dropped their 3rd single from the movie called Kissik. The song which has been receiving comparisons to Samantha’s Oo Antava from the first installment featured Sreeleela in a special dance appearance.

The song, released in six different languages, showcases both actors dancing to an upbeat track that has definitely become the talk of the town.

The upcoming film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, will serve as a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. This action-packed drama follows the journey of Pushparaju, who begins his life as a coolie and rises to become the leader of a smuggling operation.

