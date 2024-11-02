Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release date: Here’s when and where you can watch Tovino Thomas starrer action adventure film online

Tovino Thomas’ action and fantasy-packed adventure film Ajayante Randam Moshanam has been well received and applauded by the audiences during its runtime in the theaters back. The movie was released in cinemas on September 12. Fans of the actor were treated with Tovino’s unbelievable avatar and on-point performance. And now, nearly two months after its theatrical release, the Malayalam flick is all set to rule the screens on OTT, with the platform Disney+Hotstar.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam will start streaming on the OTT platform on November 8, 2024. Sharing the happy announcement, an official post was dropped by the streaming giant. Along with it, they also penned an intriguing caption, which read, “Hold tight! #ARM storms onto Disney+ Hotstar this November 8. Brace yourself for non-stop action, heart-pounding drama, and epic adventure at every turn. Are you ready?”

Check out the post here:

Well, after its successful run in the theaters, Ajayante Randam Moshanam crossed the 90 crore mark at the global box office. The film grabbed special attention courtesy of the triple roles enacted by Tovino Thomas, each of them coming with a different personality and style. It has been produced by Magic Frames and bankrolled under UGM Entertainment.

Coming to the other salient details about the film, it is a debut directorial of Jithin Laal, weaved across a story deeply rooted in the fantasy and folklore of Kerala. The essential narrative revolves around the tale of a robbery and the lives of three generations of heroes who are associated with this tale.

Advertisement

Tovino enacts three different roles of Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan in the Malayalam flick.

Another special highlight of the film was the fact that actors Chiyaan Vikram and Mohanlal lent their voices to two special characters of the film, adding a deepened effect to the entire performance.

Besides Tovino Thomas, the star cast of ARM includes Krithi Shetty, Basil Joseph, Kabir Duhan Singh, Pramod Shetty, and others.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: Who did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoy romancing more, Robot or Rajnikanth in Shankar's film?