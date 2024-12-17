Mufasa promo: Sitara Ghattamaneni relates dad Mahesh Babu to The Lion King character: 'Loving, protective...'

Mufasa: The Lion King is all set to hit the big screens on December 20, 2024. As the Hollywood movie inches closer to its release, Telugu fans are super excited to witness Mahesh Babu’s voice for the beloved character.

Now, in a new promo for the movie, the superstar’s daughter, Sitara, spilled the beans on finding similarities between The Lion King character and her father. Talking about the same, the popular star kid said, “I feel really proud that my dad is playing Mufasa because it is such an iconic character. He’s a lot like Mufasa in the real life as well.”

“He is very loving, protective, and caring. When I heard the news, I was really proud that Nana (dad in Telugu) is playing Mufasa. I keep making fun of him, saying that I worked with Disney first for the film Frozen. He practiced a lot for the role, being this was his first time doing so. He is just going to be great,” she added.

Additionally, Sitara also talked about how Mahesh Babu used to hold Snoopy, her pet dog, as a baby, similar to Rafiki holding Simba in The Lion King’s iconic scene.

Moving ahead, Mahesh Babu was last seen this year in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial movie, Guntur Kaaram. The movie focused on the strained relationship of a rebellious son and his mother who abandoned him as a child. With the superstar playing the lead role, the film had Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Eeswari Rao, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role for the film, tentatively called SSMB29 or SSRMB. The film directed by SS Rajamouli is touted to be a “global feature,” with the superstar donning a new look.

The movie is expected to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 900-1000 crores, with multiple artists from around the world being part of it. Additionally, as per reports, the makers are in talks with Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play the lead role in the film, which is expected to go on floors in January 2025.

