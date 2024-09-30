Nagarjuna Akkineni reviews Karthi’s Satyam Sundaram; says brought back memories of Oopiri

Karthi and Arvind Swami starrer Meiyazhagan has been winning the hearts of countless audiences already. The Tamil film has also been released in Telugu by the name of Sathyam Sundaram. The heartwarming drama is directed by the mega power couple Suriya and Jyothika. And recently, the film, and especially Karthi received a mega shoutout from superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Through an endearing message dropped on his official account in X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna Akkineni penned a long note as he opened up about his experience watching the film Sathyam Sundaram. He addressed Karthi and Arvind Swami for bringing up a class-apart performance, something which maintained a perennial smile on his face all throughout the time.

Furthermore, the Yuva Samrat mentioned that while watching it, he was not only reminiscent of his childhood, but also of the time when he actually worked with Karthi in their 2016-film Oopiri.

Nagarjuna expressed, “Dear brother Karthi, I saw your film #SatyamSundaram last night!! You and Arvind ji were just too too good… I had a smile throughout watching you and went to sleep with the same smile… Brought back so many childhood memories… and also memories of our film #oopiri. I’m so happy that people and the critics are appreciating such heart warming, Films!! kudos to the entire team!!!”

Soon after, Karthi also responded to the special shoutout his film received from Nagarjuna. The actor expressed happiness that his labor of hard work got such words of appreciation from the senior actor.

He wrote, “Thank you so much @iamnagarjuna annayya. We are elated to hear your words and so happy that you enjoyed the film. Your appreciation for good cinema constantly inspires us to strive for excellence.”

Back in an interview with YouWe Media, Karthi opened up about his brother and the producer of his film, Suriya’s reaction to him doing the lead role in Meiyazhagan.

Karthi revealed that the Kanguva actor was beyond happy and was quite well involved with every miniscule step to the production of the movie, right from the script reading to finally watching the film on the silver screen.

The actor recalled, “He (Suriya) was very very happy with the final output of the film. He even asked me about how are you getting these scripts. He also called up the director and spoke to him after watching the film.”

For the unversed, Meiyazhagan was released theatrically on September 27, 2024. The film is directed by Prem Kumar. It is bankrolled under Suriya and Jyothika’s official production house 2D Media.

The drama revolves around the unparalleled bonding between two men, who are polar opposites yet bond over inexplicably on memories.

