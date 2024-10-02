Nagarjuna Akkineni condemns Telangana minister’s comments linking BRS leader to Naga Chaitanya-Samantha’s divorce; 'I request you to...'

Nagarjuna Akkineni recently responded to remarks made by a Telangana Minister who had alleged BRS working president played a role in Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the King actor said, “I strongly condemn the comments of the Honorable Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents.”

The actor further emphasized respecting people’s privacy and said, “As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately,” (translated from Telugu).

Check out the post by Nagarjuna Akkineni here:

According to a report by India Today, Konda Surekha, who is currently serving as the Cabinet Minister for Forest and Environment in Telangana, alleged that the BRS party’s working president, KTR, played a part in Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce.

The minister also alleged that the BRS leader has been involved in and interfering in the lives of many celebrities over the years. According to the report, the minister also claimed that it was because of KTR that several actresses had to prematurely leave the Telugu film industry.

For those unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017 after dating for over 7 years. However, the Tollywood couple announced their separation and divorce in 2021.

Years after their divorce, Naga Chaitanya is now engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, making their relationship official. Nagarjuna Akkineni himself made the announcement of their engagement public, and it took place in a private ceremony at Chay’s home in Hyderabad.

Coming to the actors’ work front, Nagarjuna Akkineni is set to appear next in the film Kubera, with Dhanush in the lead role. The film, directed by Sekar Kammula, had earlier unveiled an intriguing teaser of the actor. Moreover, the Nagarjuna is also playing a key role in Rajinikanth’s next film Coolie with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is currently working on his next film, Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film also marks the actor’s second collaboration with Sai Pallavi after Love Story.

