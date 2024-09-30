'Unlike me, she had no family empire to back her...': When Naga Chaitanya opened up about Samantha's choice of working after their wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017. The celebrity couple left everyone awestruck with their chemistry, and it was a treat for their fans to finally see them walk down the aisle. Back in 2016, during a candid interview, the Dhootha actor had opened up about what his marriage plans were with Samantha and also revealed the one thing he does not want her to change.

In an interview with On Manorama, Naga Chaitanya revealed that he never wants his wife-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu to quit acting after their marriage. He remarked how the diva has a far more successful career than him, something that came up after a lot of struggle and hardship.

He had said, “I'd love for Samantha to continue acting after our marriage. She has worked hard to achieve her stardom. Unlike me, she had no family empire to back her career in Telugu cinema. She is a first-generation actor in her family. Her struggle and successes are far more admirable than mine.”

Moving on with the conversation, Chay also opened up about whether he has any special plans in order for his marriage with Samantha. The actor stated that while the two of them have been in a relationship for a long time, their marriage would not take place until the end of 2017.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Naga Chaitanya shared that even before his marriage with Samantha, it would be his brother, Akhil Akkinneni, who would get married.

Unfortunately, Naga and Samantha parted ways in 2021. While the duo never clarified on what exactly went wrong between them, the two seem to have moved forward in their lives. Over the years, the two have ceased to keep any equation with one another post their divorce.

In August 2024, Naga Chaitanya decided to embrace love for a second time in his life and got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. The duo had kept their relationship under wraps for almost two years before stepping onto the next stage.

ALSO READ: Why did Dhanush say ‘I am feeling jealous’ while asking about Rajinikanth to Dushara Vijayan?