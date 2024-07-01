Nag Ashwin gets emotional amid Kalki 2898 AD's success; shares UNSEEN PIC with producers

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin has been running successfully in the theatres since it was released on June 27. It has become the fifth-highest-ever four-day opening at the Indian box office, trailing only behind Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF 2, and Jawan. Several renowned celebrities have also showered wishes on the entire team for the spectacular film.

Amidst the love and admiration, Nag Ashwin has penned down an emotional note to express his gratitude for the producers of Kalki 2898 AD on social media.

Nag Ashwin pens a gratitude note for the producers of Kalki 2898 AD

Taking to his Instagram account, Nag Ashwin shared an unseen picture with Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt and expressed his gratitude to them. He wrote, “Around 10 years ago, the three of us began our debut feature film "Yevade" together... Vyjayanti was at a low and this film was a risky one…”

The picture features the trio enjoying, perhaps one of their film’s success party. It is worth mentioning that Nag Ashwin has joined forces with Vyjayanthi Movies for three movies including Kalki 2898 AD.

“10 years later...every movie we have made together, is not just successful at the box office, but a small milestone in film history, in its own way...I feel proud and blessed to stand between these two...and be part of the impossible things we are pulling off,” he added.

Further, the Nenu Meeku Telusa director shared an anecdote from the time when he first collaborated with Vyjayanthi Movies for Yevade Subramanyam in 2015. Nag Ashwin said that there was a time when the whole team panicked because the shoot was canceled owing to the rains and the thought of the extra cost was unaccounted for and made them freak out.

Such a true inspirational journey, Right?

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD revolves around Kalki, the mysterious tenth and last incarnation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu. The film shows the future of 2898 AD, which is 6,000 years after the events of Mahabharata where the world is a new place with a totalitarian government ruling over the people under the governance of a proclaimed god, Supreme Yaskin.

Kalki 2898 AD features a brilliant star cast including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and others.

Following the immense success of the first part, the epic sci-fi is going to have a sequel and fans will not have to wait for long to witness it. As per reports, the producer has conveyed that 60% of the sequel to the epic movie, Kalki 2898 AD has already been shot. However, many major portions of the upcoming film are yet to be completed.

