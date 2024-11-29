Nagarjuna Akkineni buys a swanky car worth Rs 2.5 crores ahead of sons Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding

Nagarjuna Akkineni seems to be the proudest dad at the moment, as both his sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, are all set to embrace a new chapter of their lives and enter into wedlock. And while the internet seems to be brimming with newer updates about both the marriages, the Annamayya star was recently spotted flaunting his new car worth crores.

In the several videos and pictures that have gone viral on social media in no time, Nagarjuna can be seen riding his new four-wheeler, the Lexus LM MPV, in a suave maroon shade. He arrived at the RTA office in Khairatabad so as to get his car registered.

Check out the glimpse here:

Talking about the specifics of the superstar’s new car, the Lexus LM MPV comes with a whopping price tag of Rs. 2.5 crores. The four-wheeler is a hybrid-electric vehicle that adapts to having a carbon-neutral impact on the environment.

As per the official website of the car company, the base model of the car starts from Rs. 2.1 crores onwards. The interior of the car is said to boast opulence with a touch of unmatched luxury.

Nagarjuna is indeed set to usher in a happy moment in his family, since both his sons are engaged to be married to the loves of their lives. While Naga Chaitanya will be tying the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, Akhil Akkineni and his fiancée Zainab Ravdjee, on the other hand, will get married sometime in 2025.

In a latest interview with Zoom, Nagarjuna Akkineni had opened up about the impending marriages of both his sons.

The superstar clarified that both his sons would not get married on the same day. He revealed that Akhil and Zainab will get hitched next year.

Talking about his firstborn, Naga Chaitanya’s fast-approaching wedding, Nagarjuna revealed that the entire family is quite excited and stated that they have planned out an intimate ceremony that will be attended by only close friends and family members.

Addressing questions about Chay and Sobhita’s wedding venue, Nagarjuna revealed that they could not find any better place than the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a place built by his father and great actor ANR.

