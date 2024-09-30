Inside Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha’s birthday celebration: Vacation to Goa, surprises and more

Despite his stature as a raging superstar in cinema, Allu Arjun is a dedicated man when it comes to his family. The actor recently jetted off to Goa with his kids and wife, Sneha Reddy, to mark a happy celebration for her birthday. And now, the star wife shared some candid frames from her camera roll, which captures several moments from her epic birthday celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sneha Reddy shared a few snapshots of her birthday celebration in Goa, surrounded by her friends and family. The internet personality could be seen posing for a family photograph with her husband, Allu Arjun and their kids, Ayaan and Arha in one of them.

The next frame captured the birthday girl cutting a delectable cake surrounded by her friends and family members. However, the last frame included an adorable moment for the cute family of four, as Sneha cut another of her birthday cakes under the open sky in the middle of a garden.

Check out the post here:

Along with the pictures which left the massive fans of the star couple elated, Sneha also penned a note of gratitude for everyone who wished her on the special day, and also showered her with a lot of love and well wishes.

She wrote, “Had the best birthday surprises , gifts , massages, food , love and so much more. Forever grateful #blessed.”

Well, amid the countless birthday wishes that Sneha Reddy received from her friends, family and fans, it was undoubtedly the one extended by her husband Allu Arjun himself, which incomparably won all hearts.

The superstar dropped a few pictures with his ladylove on his Instagram stories, where he emphasized on his heartfelt feelings, as he completed every milestone with his better half.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun got married to Sneha Reddy in 2011. The couple is blessed with their son, Allu Ayaan and their daughter, Allu Arha.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his next release, Pushpa 2.

