Nani and wife Anjana Yelavarthy bless newly-wed couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala at their wedding; WATCH

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently tied the knot on December 4, 2024. Many celebrities from the Telugu film industry graced the wedding with their presence. Among them, Natural Star Nani and his wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, attended the ceremony to bless the happy couple on their special day.

A video shared by the Nani Fans Association on Instagram featured the actor at the wedding ceremony. In the clip, Nani and his wife can be seen blessing the couple as part of the festivities, both looking all smiles as they participate in the joyous occasion.

See the video from Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita's wedding feat. Nani

The wedding festivities of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have surely become quite a sensation across the internet recently. With various celebrities making appearances, the wedding turned into a festival of sorts, marking a new chapter in the actors’ lives.

After the wedding concluded, Chay’s father and veteran superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni shared an official post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, congratulating the newlywed couple on their new phase of life.

In his post, the actor said, “My heart is overflowing with gratitude. My son’s wedding was not just a family celebration—it became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us. From the bottom of our hearts, the Akkineni family thanks you all for the countless blessings you have showered upon us.”

Moving ahead, Naga Chaitanya is all set to hit the screens soon with his next film, Thandel, which will mark his first theatrical venture after marriage. The movie, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is slated to release on February 7, 2025, and is speculated to be a survival action drama. The film is expected to portray the actor as a man from the fishing community who hails from the Srikakulam region and gets accidentally captured by Pakistani forces in international waters.

On the other hand, Nani is currently working on his next action-packed cop movie, HIT: The 3rd Case. The movie, which is set to take place in the cinematic universe called the HIT Universe, created by director Sailesh Kolanu, is expected to showcase a new crime story featuring Nani as a violent character named Arjun Sarkaar.

