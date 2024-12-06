Watch: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala make first public appearance as husband and wife as they visit…..

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot at Annapurna Studios on December 4 in the presence of family and close friends. Recently, the couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife. They were spotted by paparazzi at the Sri Bhramarambika Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam, also known as Srisailam Temple, in Andhra Pradesh.

Nagarjuna also joined the newly married couple during the spiritual trip post-wedding. In the video, Sobhita can be seen dressed in a traditional yellow saree paired with gold jewelry and a matching blouse. She completed her look by keeping her tresses open and using simple makeup.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya wore a white veshti and shirt. After seeking blessings at Srisailam temple, he draped an orange shawl around his neck. Nagarjuna also opted for a veshti during the temple visit after the couple's wedding and wrapped a similar orange shawl around his shoulders.

Take a look at their photos and videos below:

Earlier, Nagarjuna shared some new photos from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding ceremony. He further expressed his heartfelt gratitude and thanked the media for giving them space to cherish the special moment. He said their respect and kind wishes added to the joy.

He also thanked everyone for their love and blessings. Nagarjuna mentioned that his son's wedding was more than a family celebration. He also conveyed gratitude on behalf of the Akkineni family and said they were happy for the countless blessings showered upon them.

Nagarjuna's note read, "To our dear friends, family, and fans, your love and blessings have truly made this occasion unforgettable. My son’s wedding was not just a family celebration—it became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us."

He concluded, "From the bottom of our hearts, the Akkineni family thanks you all for the countless blessings you have showered upon us."

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, several celebrities attended Chay and Sobhita's wedding on December 4, including Nani, Karthi, SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi, amongst others.

