SJ Suryah on Pawan Kalyan's rejection of Kushi 2: ‘It could have been another blockbuster’

SJ Suryah is one of the most versatile talents in South Indian cinema. He is currently riding high on the success of Raayan, where he played the antagonist opposite to Dhanush. Before becoming a full-time actor, SJ Suryah started his career as a director giving many huge blockbusters with top stars like Vijay, Ajith, and Pawan Kalyan.

During his direction days, SJ Suryah directed Kushi in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan in 2001 and in Tamil with Thalapathy Vijay (2000), which were huge blockbusters. Recently in an interview, he shared that he had pitched the script for Kushi 2 to Pawan Kalyan during the 2000s itself. However, Pawan Kalyan, the current Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. rejected the offer.

The Raayan actor made these remarks during the promotional events for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, where he plays an important role alongside Nani. He said “Since it is a love story and it feels like Kushi 2, I pitched it to Pawan Kalyan garu. This is after I did both Kushi and Nani in Telugu. Initially, he liked it and agreed to make it after his current films. But later, he mentioned that his energies have shifted, and he’s no longer comfortable with love stories.”

Sj Suryah also said he was disappointed when Pawan Kalyan rejected the project. This happened at the turn of the early 2000s before he became a full-time actor.

“I disagree with his opinion. He may have felt like that, but if he had done that, it would have been another blockbuster. But that’s fine,” he added. Finally, in 2010, he directed Pawan Kalyan again for the action entertainer Puli.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is Nani's next Telugu film, which is set to hit the big screens on August 29. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the genre of this movie from the trailer that came out last week, is a vigilante action drama. SJ Suryah is playing an important role in the movie. Tamil actress Priyanka Arul Mohan is playing the female lead opposite Nani and Jakes Bejoy is leading the music department.

Check out the trailer for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram:

