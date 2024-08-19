'There is a sense of competition...': When Ram Charan REACTED to rivalry with his RRR co-star Jr NTR

Jr NTR and Ram Charan stunned everyone with their magical on-screen chemistry in SS Rajamouli’s directorial blockbuster, RRR. Moviegoers loved their exceptional performances, and thus the film was a success at the box office. However, Ram Charan once opened up about his rivalry with his co-star.

In an interview in 2023, he said, “A sense of brotherhood and camaraderie is there, but obviously, there is a healthy competition. I have seven actors in my family, and once the party is over, once the festival is over, even my cousins and I are competitive. Obviously, with NTR also, there is a sense of competition."

He added, "Our families have been known as arch-rivals in the film industry for 20-30 years. It was like we were arch-rival families.”

In yet another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor also reacted to whether filmmaker Rajamouli wanted to showcase his family rivalry with Jr NTR.

"Now that I’m thinking about it, yeah. Probably. Why not? I don’t think there’s any reason not to think that, but Mr. Rajamouli also wanted to share our very real bond off-screen during the scenes where we’re not rivals,” Ram said.

Further, the Game Changer actor said that he always had some apprehension that there would be a competition about who’s going to do better and everything, but professional rivalry never came into the picture between them.

For the unversed, directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a historical fiction film that dramatizes the lives of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Komaram Bheem. It explores their friendship and resistance to British colonialism and the Nizam of Hyderabad during the 1920s.

As the story unfolds, these two heroes meet and inspire one another, creating a grand narrative that combines action, emotion, and music. RRR focuses on Bheem's mission to rescue a young girl kidnapped by the British.

Rajamouli's directorial showcases the filmmaker's signature maximalist style with elaborate action sequences and vibrant dance numbers, including the viral hit Naatu Naatu, which was awarded the Best Original Song Award. With the prestigious awards, RRR became the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar. The film, released in 2022 emerged as a commercial hit at the box office.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are gearing up for the release of their respective much-awaited films. While the former will be seen next in Devara: Part 1, the latter will appear next in filmmaker S Shankar’s Game Changer.

