BUZZ: Nani and Janhvi Kapoor to share screen for first time in former’s 33rd film directed by Dasara’s Srikanth Odela

Nani and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor are seemingly coming together for the first time on screen in Nani's upcoming movie. As per a report by Telugu 360, the makers of the tentatively titled Nani33 are eyeing to cast the Dhadak actress in their film.

Moreover, if the rumors about the actress are true, it would mark her third direct Telugu movie after Jr NTR’s Devara and Ram Charan-Buchi Babu Sana flick.

Are Nani and Janhvi Kapoor set to collaborate for Nani33?

As of now, there are only reports of Nani and Janhvi Kapoor collaborating, with an official confirmation still pending. Moreover, the upcoming film, tentatively called Nani33, is being directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela, marking his second film with the actor.

The 2023 period action flick featured the Natural Star in a rugged avatar alongside actors like Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, and many more. The film which was opened to positive response by critics eventually became a box office hit.

On the anniversary of the film’s release, Nani himself unveiled a look at his next project with Srikanth Odela, calling it “Madness.” If the reports about Janhvi being part of it are true, then it surely would be a great addition to the film’s cast.

Check out the official post for Nani 33:

Nani’s upcoming film

Nani was last seen in the 2023 film Hi Nanna, directed by debutant Shouryuv. The romantic drama features the story of a single father who is a successful photographer and his life with his daughter, Mahi who suffers from a pulmonary disease.

The movie featured Mrunal Thakur as the female lead with actors Nassar, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi, and many more playing key roles.

Up next for Nani is the film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, a vigilante action thriller directed by Vivek Athreya in his second film with Nani after Ante Sundaraniki. It also has Priyanka Mohan, S. J. Suryah, Aditi Balan, Sai Kumar, and more in prominent roles.

