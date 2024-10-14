National Award winner Rishab Shetty engages in heartfelt conversation with Malayalam actor Jayasurya at Mookambika Temple

National Award winner Rishab Shetty was recently seen at the Mookambika Temple with Malayalam actor Jayasurya. The latter shared a series of pictures on his Instagram to give a sneak peek into how the two actors enjoyed some quality time together.

Sharing the candid pictures, Jayasurya captioned the post, “KATHANAR MEETS KANTHARA,” and it was enough to tease their fans about their upcoming films. The actors opted for ethnic outfits for their temple visit, donning traditional veshti along with kurtas.

Check out the pictures feat. Rishab Shetty and Jayasurya

Rishab Shetty has been creating quite a buzz after winning the Best Actor award for the film Kantara. The actor, who received the award at the 70th National Awards, expressed his joy through his official Instagram account.

Sharing his excitement, the actor also penned, “What started as a vision has turned into a journey filled with love, passion, and belief. Today, as we stand proud with the National Award, our hearts are overflowing with gratitude.”

The actor further mentioned how the honor he received was a result of the unconditional support he received, and he also expressed gratitude to everyone.

See Rishab Shetty’s official post:

Rishab Shetty is set to appear in the upcoming film Kantara: Chapter 1, which is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster. He is also the director of the movie, which will narrate the origin story of folklore. The film is said to feature high-octane action sequences and is produced on a grander scale than the first installment.

On the other hand, Jayasurya is currently working on his next movie, Kathanar—The Wild Sorcerer. The upcoming fantasy thriller, directed and edited by Rojin Thomas, narrates the tale of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary 9th-century Christian priest believed to have magical powers.

Jayasurya plays the title character, and the film also features Anushka Shetty in her Malayalam debut, as well as actors Prabhu Deva, Vineeth, Sandy Master, Nitish Bharadwaj, and many more in key roles.

