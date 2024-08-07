Nayanthara’s Annapoorani is back on OTT after controversy, but there's a twist

Nayanthara's film, Annapoorani, which was released in 2023, encountered significant criticism from audiences following its debut on Netflix on December 29, 2023. The film sparked controversy due to some scenes that were perceived as offensive to religious beliefs, leading to its removal from the streaming service. However, recent updates indicate that it is set to return to OTT platforms soon.

According to some latest buzz, Annapoorani will be made available on OTT again, but this time it will not be released on Netflix, but on Simply South. The tentative date of its release is fixed as August 9, 2024.

In a recent post on X by the streaming platform, Simply South confirmed the release of Annapoorani again. However, despite its return, there is no confirmation whether the film would not be available for viewing in India and as such, there has been no update on the same as well.

For the unversed, issues regarding certain scenes of Annapoorani surmounted when an FIR was lodged against the makers of the movie by Ramesh Solanki, the founder of the Hindu IT cell. He claimed that particular scenes in the film provoked and offended the Hindu religious sentiments. He further requested for legal action against the actors as well.

Apart from her recognition as the lady superstar in South Cinema, Nayanthara also wins hearts with her social media presence. A few days back, the diva dropped a glimpse of her all-time favorite and classic film, Maine Pyaar Kia, starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree.

In her personal life, Nayanthara is married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and the couple are parents to their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag. The doting parents often drop happy glimpses from their life on social media.

Coming to her work front, Nayanthara has a plethora of films on cards, including Test, Mannangati Since 1960, Dear Students, Good Bad Ugly, Toxic and others.

