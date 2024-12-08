Newlywed Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipapa share FIRST POST after marriage: ‘Am I dancing…’

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on 4 December 2024 in an intimate South Indian wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. Their wedding glimpse was full of happy faces and heartwarming wishes from their loved ones. The couple recently took to their Instagram handle to share the first post after marriage, and it has all our hearts. Let’s dive into more details.

Four days after their wedding, the couple shared their first post on Instagram, giving a glimpse of their fun-filled marriage rituals with the caption which translates to, “Am I dancing for Mangalyam or for the sake of our life? Kante Bhadnami Subhage Tvam Jeeva Saradam Satam.”

Let's go through their pictures. Their Instagram post featured their intimate moments adoring each other, together pouring ghee in havan and varmala fun. Other than that, their Instagram post also gave a glimpse of their candid moments amidst the wedding rituals, and they were absolutely divine.

From engaging in adorable couple photos to their fun rituals, the couple's first post after marriage had everything you need to look into for a perfect, fun, and romance-filled marriage. Reacting to their photos, Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Congratulations guys! The best of all things, always!" on the other side, Kaumudi K Nemani commented, "God bless."

Not only the stars but also fans loved their photos and showered their love and wishes in the comment section. Where one fan wrote, "Happiest," the other one wrote, "MOST GORGEOUS LOOKING BRIDE!!! Congratulations GOD BLESS YOU BOTH." Other than this, their comment section was filled with heart and love emojis, showing how much fans love to see them together.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala started dating in 2022 and initially kept their relationship private. However, the couple was often spotted together, but this was later confirmed when the duo shared their engagement photos.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who announced their engagement on August 8, got married this Wednesday (December 4, 2024) traditionally. The duo kept their marriage traditional with complete South Indian rituals and attires. Sobhita was wearing a rich Kanjivaram saree for the wedding, and Naga Chaitanya wore a Pancha as a tribute to his grandfather.

After their wedding, we can't wait to see them together and move towards their happily married life.

Congratulations to this beautiful couple! Pinkvilla wishes you a lifetime of togetherness and cherished moments.

