Sobhita Dhulipala looks perfect South Indian bride in Kanjivaram Silk sari and traditional jewelry at her wedding with Naga Chaitanya

The day of the most anticipated wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala is finally here. Today, on December 4, 2024, the couple tied the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony, wearing rich South Indian outfits. On one hand, Sobhita was wrapped in a golden Kanjivaram silk saree, while Naga Chaitanya wore traditional attire called ‘Pancha.’ Let’s take a closer look at their wedding attire.

For her wedding day, Sobhita Dhulipala was dressed in a beautiful and rich Kanjivaram silk saree, embracing tradition and cultural values. Featuring golden work on the hem and shiny fabric, the actress chose to wear the saree in a classic South Indian style. The saree showcased a jacquard design at the bottom and was draped perfectly around the waist, with the pallu neatly attached to her blouse. With its minimal design and flawless draping, her saree added a polished and elegant touch to her look.

Her blouse perfectly complemented the saree’s look. The blouse featured a classic and simple design with half-length sleeves and a scooped neckline. It wasn’t a plain fabric blouse but instead featured traditional designs on the sleeves and motifs extending across the blouse—a typical South Indian touch that enhanced the overall appearance of her wedding look.

Her accessories were the focal point of her look. With her choice of jewelry, the actress embodied the epitome of a perfect South Indian bride. First, she wore a rich golden choker and layered it with a mid-length necklace and a long necklace. Her large, long earrings perfectly complemented her face, while the matha patti delicately placed on her head added to her charm. Each piece in her look reflected cultural heritage and exquisite craftsmanship.

Her accessories didn’t end there. She aimed to elevate her overall look with striking and traditional ornaments. The actress wore a golden kada, bangles, and an armlet, which left us amazed. She looked breathtaking. The Vardanam on her saree and the nose ring further enhanced her elegance. The actress exuded a whole new level of grace and refinement.

Now, let’s shift our focus to her makeup. Her makeup was nothing short of perfection. She mesmerized us with her black eyeliner, golden eyeshadow, perfectly blended blush, defined brows, and dark-toned lipstick.

Her hairstyle was a traditional braid adorned with the chandrasuryan on either side—a statement, heavily embellished piece iconic to South Indian brides. Draped in a Kanjivaram saree and adorned with rich traditional jewelry, Sobhita Dhulipala was the picture-perfect South Indian bride we couldn't stop adoring.

Complementing his South Indian bride, Naga Chaitanya was dressed in traditional attire called Pancha—a tribute to his grandfather.

Congratulations to this beautiful couple! Pinkvilla wishes you a lifetime of togetherness and cherished moments.

