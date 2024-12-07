Indian Idol 15: Sandeep Reddy Vanga REACTS to Javed Akhtar’s criticism of Animal; Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Vishal Dadlani dance on Jamal Kudu
Check out the promo of Indian Idol 15 where the judges Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Vishal Dadlani dance on Animal's Jamal Kudu.
The stage of Indian Idol Season 15 will welcome Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of the blockbuster film Animal tonight. On the show, he will respond to recent criticism about his film Animal, by renowned lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar. This special episode, which celebrates the one-year anniversary of Animal, will also provide the director an opportunity to share his experiences in filmmaking and tackle the controversies that have arisen around his widely talked-about movie.
During the episode, contestant Myscmee Bosu impressed the audience with her soulful rendition of Satranga, earning applause from the judges. Shreya Ghoshal praised Myscmee's emotional delivery, saying, "No one expresses a song better than Myscmee." Special guest Sandeep Reddy Vanga also appreciated her performance, noting, "I’ve never heard this song in a female version, but I loved it.”
The conversation took an interesting turn when Myscmee revealed her admiration for Animal, sharing that she had watched the film three times. This sparked a friendly debate with fellow contestant Manasi, who voiced her concerns about certain scenes in the movie.
Manasi pointed out a particular scene she found problematic. “There’s this scene with ‘mera joota chato’, and I personally have a problem with it,” she said directly to the director. Sandeep, clearly taken aback, responded, “You have a problem with the joota chato scene, but no problem with the hero killing 300 people?” Manasi replied confidently, “Yes, there is a problem.”
The discussion grew more intense when Manasi referenced Javed Akhtar’s recent remarks about Animal. Akhtar had criticized the movie, calling it “dangerous for society,” a sentiment Manasi echoed. Sandeep addressed the comment with a sharp retort, saying, “If Javed Ji wasn’t a lyricist or story writer, I’d take his words seriously.”
On the other hand, adding to the evening’s energy, Indian Idol 15 judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah, along with host Aditya Narayan, danced to the chart-topping track Jamal Kudu.
