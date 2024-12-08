Kalidas Jayaram shares first photos with wife Tarini Kalingarayar and it screams fairytale romance

Kalidas Jayaram is now married to his longtime girlfriend, Tarini Kalingarayar. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family members and loved ones at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Thrissur today, December 8. Recently, the Raayan actor took to his social media handle to share the first photos of him with his wife.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "HITCHED." Soon after he made the post, several celebrities took to the comment section to shower the newlywed couple with well wishes. Geetu Mohandas wrote, "Congratulations," while Vedhika commented, "Congratulations. So beautiful."

Meanwhile, another comment read, "The cutest wedding pictures I’ve ever seen."

Take a look at the photos below:

For the wedding, Tarini stunned in a vibrant red and orange saree with golden embroidery. Her blouse complemented the saree with detailed embellishments and gold threadwork. She accessorized with traditional gold jewelry, including necklaces, earrings, bangles, and a maang tikka.

On the other hand, Kalidas Jayaram wore a red dhoti paired with an angavastram in red with yellow accents. His attire is simple yet elegant.

Following the wedding ceremony, Jayaram addressed the media and expressed gratitude. He said, as quoted by Mathrubhumi, "We are so happy. Especially, I am delighted that Kannan (Kalidas) tied the knot in front of Guruvayoorappan. The participation of the people and the support we received is beyond words. People came from all parts of Kerala. I am truly grateful that, just as people gathered to witness our wedding (with Parvathy) 32 years ago, they came to celebrate our son's wedding as well."

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini had an intimate wedding in Kerala. The wedding ceremony was attended by Jayaram, his wife Parvathy, and the bride's parents. A-listers, including Mohammed Riyas, Suresh Gopi, and their wives, were present to bless the couple.

Kalidas and Tarini exchanged rings in Chennai last year. The event was attended by Megha Akash, Aparna Balamurali, Sudha Kongara, and several others.

