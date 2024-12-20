Nirangal Moondru OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Atharvaa Murali starrer crime thriller film online

Nirangal Moondru, starring Atharvaa Murali, hit the big screens last month on November 22. The movie received mixed responses upon its release and had a decent run at the box office. Now, nearly a month later, the Karthick Naren directorial has premiered on digital platforms.

That's right, Nirangal Moondru is streaming on Aha from December 20 onwards. The announcement was made by the OTT platform via their social media handles. Sharing a poster of the film, they wrote, "Trippy ride starts!!!!! Watch #Nirangalmoondru streaming now on namma @ahatamil."

Take a look at the post below:

Talking about the storyline of Nirangal Moondru, it begins with Sri witnessing an abduction that he believes involves Parvathy, his teacher Vasanth's daughter, and begins investigating. Meanwhile, Vetri, an aspiring filmmaker, realizes his script has been stolen, and Inspector Selvam handles a hit-and-run case tied to a minister's son.

Sri eventually finds Parvathy, who fled her abusive father with her mother’s help. Vasanth, consumed by guilt, ends his life. Vetri uncovers the culprit behind his stolen script, but Selvam is killed by the minister’s men. The story further shows Sri reconciling with his father and Vetri honoring his parents' memory.

In an interview with OTTPlay, director Karthick Naren assured that Nirangal Moondru would offer a fresh experience for the audience. He shared that senior and well-known actors joined the project because they trusted the script. He said he was careful not to break their trust and worked to ensure their character arcs were strong. He further added that even brief appearances by actors would leave an impact.

"I was conscious that I don’t break the trust that they have on me and how their character arc would be solid, among the many others. Even if they appear for a scene, it should be impactful," he said.

The star cast of Nirangal Moondru includes Atharvaa, R Sarathkumar, Rahman, Dushyanth Jayaprakash, John Vijay and Ammu Abhirami in prominent roles.

