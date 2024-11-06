Top KGF dialogues: Yash's 'but Violence likes me, I can't avoid' punch line steals the show

Superstar Yash’s period action series with KGF has been one of his greatest hits. Not just in terms of his filmography, but the project itself went on to win big at the National Awards in 2024. While both parts of the series have been widely appreciated for more than one reason, KGF has struck a chord among the cinephiles, especially because of some of its epic dialogues. Well then, check out this curated list of the top 7 KGF dialogues, which have made the fans go gaga in no time.

Top 7 KGF dialogues

“Gang kotkand baronu Gangster, avnobne bartaane monster” (KGF Chapter 1)

Translation: The one who comes with a gang is a gangster. He comes alone; he’s a monster!

This dialogue kind of sums up the entire aura of the protagonist Rocky in the film. This dialogue is said by a man who knows Rocky during an interview with a journalist. When the man is asked if Rocky is a gangster, he is quick to remark that, on the contrary, he’s a monster.

2. “10 janana hod du don aagilla, nan hod diro 10 jananu don e” (KGF Chapter 1)

Translation: I did not become a don by killing 10 men; all the 10 men I killed were dons.

Another power packed KGF dialogue given by Yash, a.k.a. Rocky. In response to a criticizing comment of a member of his leader Shetty’s gang, Rocky asserts that he’s not a don who kills people, but he instead killed 10 people who were indeed dons.

3. “Gump katkond hogidya? Obne hogu!” (KGF Chapter 1)

Translation: Did you go in a group? Go alone! (KGF Chapter 1)

This KGF movie dialogue is uttered by Rocky’s mother in the film, who can be seen getting a complaint about his son from school, who went to beat up another classmate along with a group of his friends. Contrary to scolding him, Rocky’s mother instead rebukes him for not going alone to beat up and rather going in a group.

4. “Gayagondiro simhada usiru adara garjhane ginta bhayanaka vagiruttade” (KGF Chapter 1)

Translation: The breathing of a wounded lion sounds more scary than its roar.

This dialogue in the Prashanth Neel directorial sums up the basic nature of a man like Rocky and the extent he can go when he or his loved ones are wounded. A journalist named Anant Nag narrates the life story of Rocky and has this observation to make.

5. “Violence..Violence..Violence..I don't Like It, I Avoid.. But.. Violence Likes Me, I can't Avoid” (KGF Chapter 2)

One of the epic KGF dialogues in English, it is an allure to humor, showcasing Rocky’s cool side ahead of an action sequence. Within no time, this line became viral and has been quoted by several politicians, social media influencers and endless fans to express emotions.

6. “Raktadinnda bardiro Kathe edhu...syaahi inda mundorisodhake agolla. Munduvars bekkandre.. Mathe Raktane kelathe” (KGF Chapter 2)

Translation: This story has been written with blood, and it won't move forward with ink. If we have to take it further, then it'll ask for blood again.

This key dialogue is said by Prakash Raj at the very beginning of KGF Chapter 2. He sets the mood for what the audiences are to expect in the story, which includes a man like Rocky whose life and work have resulted in bloodbath above all.

7. “Helbidu Avanige...Bartha Idhini Nan KGF Padiyodhakke” (KGF Chapter 2)

Translation: Tell them that I am coming to take my KGF.

Besides the protagonist Rocky, the antagonist Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt, also gets some epic punchlines, like the one above. This dialogue comes nearly at the beginning where his character is introduced and sets the stage for the kind of clash he would have with Rocky.

Which one of these KGF dialogues have you been hooked on to? Let us know.

