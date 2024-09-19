Not black but Shruti Haasan turns heads in purple saree; here's how fans are reacting

The popular actor Shruti Haasan always dazzles her fans with top-notch fashion looks. The actress knows how to make heads turn with her glamorous outfits, whether she wears traditional or Western. While Ms. Haasan loves black as is evident from her social media, recently for an award function, the Saalar actress ditched black and went for a beautiful purple saree. Before we decode her look, check out Shruti Haasan’s gorgeous pictures below!

Shruti Haasan has accessorized her look beautifully, adding a perfect blend of traditional and modern twists. The stunning diva opted for a vibrant purple saree. She matched her 6-year-old elegance with a halter-neck black blouse embellished with beautiful sequin work. For jewelry, she ditched the necklace to take her stylish blouse center stage and instead opted for a pair of statement hanging black earrings.

Shruti, as usual, stunned everyone with her on-point makeup look. She went for a brown glossy lips. She kept her base makeup flawless and glossy added loads of contouring to highlight her sharp features, added blush, and mascara, and completed the look with well-defined eyebrows. Talking about the Dacoit actor’s look, we cannot miss her hairstyle. To add more glamor to her OOTD, Shruti beautifully curled her hair and kept her long hair open with a side partition.

Fans went gaga over Shruti Haasan’s attire. Her comment section is filled with reactions. Check out how people have been reacting to Shruti Haasan’s post below!

We have to agree that with proper accessories and makeup, this particular look can make you your best version for a cocktail party this wedding season. What do you have to say about Shruti Haasan’s look? Don’t forget to tell us in the comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan has two exciting projects in hand. The first one is Coolie with legendary actors Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna. The makers of Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial recently introduced her character as Preethi from the film. Apart from that, she will also be seen with Adivi Sesh in Dacoit.

