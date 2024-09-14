Shruti Haasan shuts down fan asking why she's not married yet; WATCH Salaar actress' savage reply

Shruti Haasan, who is gearing up for her much-awaited film Coolie, with superstar Rajinikanth recently conducted a candid Q&A session on Instagram. The stunning actress surprised everyone when she revealed why she is not married yet with a quirky reply. Look at Shruti Haasan’s reply below!

With a funny filter on, she responded by asking, ‘Why are you stupid still?’ So funny and such a cool way to respond to society’s judgment and questions about someone’s personal life. Right?

Shruti Haasan recently parted ways with ex-boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The now-ex-couple had been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic. Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika were in a live-in relationship in Mumbai. The duo shared adorable pictures and videos on their social media pages.

Much after the speculations of Shruti and Santanu parting ways were all over the Internet, the former confirmed the same through a fan interaction sensation on Instagram. In May, the Salaar actress reacted to whether she was single or committed. Shruti Haasan promptly replied, "I don't enjoy answering these questions, but I am entirely single and unwilling to mingle. Only working and enjoying my life. Enough?"

Coming back to Shruti Haasan’s recent Q&A, she also shared an update on Rajinikanth’s Coolie. She said, “It’s going so so so good. The first schedule is done and it's just like you ain't even ready.” For the unversed, the Katamarayudu actress will be playing the role of Preethi. Based on the first look, the diva is seen holding ammunition in her hand, hinting at some mysterious side to Preethi’s character.

Advertisement

Moreover, during the same interaction, Shruti said that she wants to do a rom-com that is extremely funny and romantic. However, she has not yet found an apt script. Meanwhile, apart from Coolie, the Yevadu actress will also be seen with Adivi Sesh in Dacoit. The Shaneil Deo’s debut directorial is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Dacoit focuses on the tale of two former lovers forced to reunite for a series of robberies that promise to alter the course of their lives.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy 69 director H Vinoth says a big hero or high budget is not what makes a film 'good', THIS does