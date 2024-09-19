VIRAL: When Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela revealed their 10-month-old daughter Klin Kaara's face with photo from Thailand

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela, after 11 years of marriage. Since then, the duo has become hands-on parents and has been spending quality time together. They delight fans and followers by sharing cute pictures of the little munchkin on their social media accounts. Although Ram Charan and Upasana have not completely revealed their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela’s face even a year after her birth, they have shown glimpses of her in pictures.

On a similar note, we will look at the first time the new parents revealed their daughter’s face. Check out the adorable picture featuring Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, and Klin Kaara Konidela here!

In April 2024, the star wife and successful entrepreneur shared a happy family picture on her official X account. In the picture, Ram Charan is seen giving a quick bath to a baby elephant, and his wife Upasana Konidela is seen standing next to her dearest husband while holding their daughter in her embrace. Sharing the picture, Mrs Ram Charan wrote, "Thank you, Mr C/Naana, for an incredible experience. Learned so much at the elephant rescue camp. #bestdad (sic)."

It was the very first time after Klin’s birth that her parents gave a side glimpse of her face from their Thailand vacation. The couple and daughter were accompanied by their furry pet, Rhyme. In the photo, RC has opted for vibrant yellow shorts paired with a casual black t-shirt and completed his look by adding a cap and sunglasses. On the other hand, while Klin is seen in a multicolored outfit, her mommy-dearest went for an oversized t-shirt and black pants.

Well, look at how the little princess adored the baby elephant. It looks like Klin Kaara got this quality of loving animals from Ram Charan.

Recently, at an event, the RRR actor spoke about his special gift to his daughter. Talking about the same, RC said, “It is one passion that I have. I have about 15 horses with me on my farm, and I love animals, and they are very close to my heart. I bought a new horse. The Badshah horse I used in Magadheera gave birth to a baby horse recently, which I gifted to my daughter Klin Kaara. She rides it with baby Saddle Pad (loosely translated)."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his film Game Changer with Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

