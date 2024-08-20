Not Prabhas but was Nani the first choice for Hanu Raghavapudi's war film? Fans dig an old interview of director

Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming historical action drama has been the talk of the town for some time now. With its first look promising an intriguing watch already, fans are geared up to witness Prabhas in a completely new avatar.

However, amid the casting, a new report claims that the director Hanu Raghavapudi might be in talks with some other actor before zeroing in on Prabhas.

As reported by 123Telugu, in an old video, Hanu Raghavapudi had once spoken about discussing a war-based film with Nani, which was not Sita Ramam. While nothing materialized after that on the tentative project, recent reports now indicate that Hanu’s upcoming film with Prabhas might be the project in question.

While there has been no official comment or reaction to the speculation that has been doing rounds, fans of both actors have now started to believe that Prabhas was perhaps not the first choice of actor for his next film with Hanu Raghavapudi, and it was perhaps Nani who was supposed to be a part of it.

Back on August 17, 2024, Mythri Movie Makers had shared a bunch of pictures from the pooja ceremony of Prabhas and Hanu Raghavpudi’s next project together. If rumors are to be believed then this film is reportedly based on the Razakar movement.

Interestingly, after a lot of buzz, it seems the makers have also finalized the leading lady for the film. Debutant actress Imanvi Esmail, who also joined the pooja ceremony for the film, is onboard for the same role.

Advertisement

On the same date, the makers also shared the official first look of the upcoming film. While they did not announce the title of the film, they depicted the project as a historical fiction set in the 1940s.

The movie also features other stellar actors including senior actors including Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rana Daggubati asks his fans chasing his car to wait at Chicago airport's terminal 5; what happened next is absolutely unmissable