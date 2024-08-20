WATCH: Rana Daggubati asks his fans chasing his car to wait at Chicago airport's terminal 5; what happened next is absolutely unmissable

Rana Daggubati has frequently made it to the headlines owing to his humble nature. And yet again the actor impressed everyone with his special gesture to a fan of his, who he met in Chicago.

In a viral video on the internet shared by one of Rana Daggubati’s fans, the actor can be seen traveling by his car in Chicago. A car next to him slows down and his fan pulls down the window to wave at him. Rana not only waves and greets him back, but also stops his car mid-way and steps out of it to meet the fan. He hugs the person and even gets a few pictures clicked.

Rana Daggubati is currently in Chicago, where he is set to host two boxing events in collaboration with former UFC champion Anthony Pettis.

Apart from his handsome looks and personality, Rana Daggubati has also stayed in the limelight frequently owing to his professional choices. Some of his films like Baahubali, Rana Naidu and others have performed tremendously well at the box office.

It was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series where Rana essays the role of the antagonist Bhallaladeva, which has fetched him global recognition.

Previously in the 73-minute documentary of director SS Rajamouli, Rana had revealed an interesting anecdote about his character of Bhallaladeva and mentioned how he wasn’t the first choice of actor for the role which the makers had in mind and it was Hollywood star Jason Momoa of Aquaman fame, who the team had approached initially.

Spilling beans on it, he had said, “When Shobu told me about this, I thought, “Ah, great! It’s Khal Drogo and me, in that order. I said, ‘Okay, that’s a good second number!’”

Advertisement

In his personal life, Rana Daggubati is married to actress Miheeka Bajaj. Back on August 8, 2024, the duo marked their 4th wedding anniversary. On account of the special day, the star wife had dropped a candid post with her husband on Instagram.

Along with it Miheeka penned a caption which said, “Skipping along the road of life has never been more fun! Through the chaos and madness you’re my stillness and happiness. Amongst a sea of change I’m so glad to be able to call you my constant. There isn’t a love I have that is deeper than the one I have for you.”

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be next seen in the Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan. The film will be making its theatrical release on October 10, 2024.

ALSO READ: Sudheer Babu SLAMS Arshad Warsi for his remarks on Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD: 'It's never okay to badmouth...'