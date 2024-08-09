When Sobhita Dhulipala found Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘cool’; had THIS to say about Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement news has been the most-buzzed topic in South cinema at the moment. The couple had been secretly dating each other for a few years now, and it was only recently that they officially announced the same. However, there was a time when Sobhita made some interesting observations about Chay and his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Back during the promotions of her show, The Night Manager 2, Sobhita, during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, was asked to reveal what qualities she liked about a few South stars, including her then-rumored beau, Naga Chaitanya, and his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Talking about the Kushi actress, Sobhita claimed that she found the former’s journey in films extremely cool. She added, “I think her journey is super cool. If you see her filmography, the way she can headline a project right now is really cool."

On the other hand, when asked about Naga Chaitanya, the Godachari actress shared that she finds him ‘cool-headed’, 'dignified', and ‘calm’. Hinting at her liking for people with such a personality, Sobhita had said, “I really appreciate it."

Well, right after the news about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement surfaced on the internet, it was none other than the actor’s father and superstar, Nagarjuna, who dropped the first exclusive pictures from the ceremony.

The bride and groom-to-be looked gorgeous in their minimalistically designed outfits for the special day.

Along with the pictures, Nagarjuna penned a note of welcome for Sobhita into the Akkineni clan and said, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8: A beginning of infinite love.”

