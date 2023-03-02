EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun to begin work on Trivikram Srinivas' film in 2024 after Pushpa 2 release

Director Sukumar and stylish star, Allu Arjun are leaving no stone unturned to ensure Pushpa: The Rule gives a blockbuster experience to the audience at the cinemas. While we cannot wait to see what’s in store for us, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Allu Arjun will begin his next project with Trivikram Srinivas in 2024. “Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas are planning to reunite for the fourth time. The actor has given his verbal nod but is yet to sign on the dotted line,” reveals a source close to the development.

“AA is totally focusing on Pushpa 2... He will jump on to his next, which is with Trivikram Srinivas only after Pushpa 2’s release. Both AA and Trivikram will have more couple of meetings before the film goes on floors in 2024,” revealed a source to Pinkvilla. “He also has Surender Reddy's film, so Bunny will soon be figuring out on both the films to block the 2024 calendar, adds the source.

Well, after the success of Pusha: The Rise, AA, being a Pan-India star has become extremely cautious about his choice of scripts. He is taking his own time before signing any deal.

Well, if the AA-Trivikram Srinivas project materializes, it will be interesting to see what the director conjures up with the actor this time.

Allu Arjun skips Jawan for Pushpa:The Rule

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently confirmed that Allu Arjun is not doing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The actor was offered a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee’s upcoming film but he refused to do it due to his busy schedule for Pushpa 2. "Allu Arjun did take his time to think about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, where he was offered a small yet impactful role but it’s quite difficult to choose over Pushpa,” the source revealed to Pinkvilla.

Pushpa 2 First Glimpse

On a related note, the first glimpse of Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun will be unveiled on the actor’s birthday, April 8. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

