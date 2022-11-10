EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas plan to reunite for the 4th time; Details Inside
Trivikram Srinivas has once again floored Allu Arjun with an interesting story idea and the two are planning to team up again after Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.
Allu Arjun and director Trivikram, who have worked together on three films namely Julayi, S/o Sathyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, share a very special bond. Their every film together has been a sensational blockbuster. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, AA and Trivikram Srinivas are planning to reunite for the fourth time, this time not for an ad but a new film.
"Trivikram has once again floored Allu Arjun with an interesting story idea and the director has gotten the nod from the actor for the film as well. However, nothing is on paper or official as Trivikram sir is still working on the script. It is all in a discussion stage. Also, AA is occupied and has other commitments to finish before he signs a new project with Trivikram. After Pushpa 2, Bunny will be starting work on Surender Reddy's film, which will be somewhere around mid 2023," reveals a source close to the development.
"AA has had a successful run in his career and now, being a Pan-India star, he has become extremely cautious about his choice of scripts," adds the source.
Well, if the AA-Trivikram Srinivas project materialises, it will be interesting to see what the director conjures up with the Pushpa actor this time. For the unversed, the director recently teamed up with the actor for an advertisement.
Pushpa 2
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently in South Africa with his wife Sneha Reddy to attend a close friend's wedding. After returning to India, he will head to Bangkok for the first schedule of Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rule. This is going to be a 15-day long schedule and after he returns, he will soon begin with the promotions of Pushpa part 1 in Russia.
Also Read| Samantha Ruth Prabhu EXCLUSIVE Interview: 'To get here, takes a bit of a journey'