PICS: Trisha Krishnan’s latest post hints at her massive prep for dance sequence in Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life

As the shooting of the Mani Ratnam directorial Thug Life is underway in full swing, the film’s lead actress Trisha Krishnan has shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from one of her dance rehearsals for the film.

Trisha Krishnan shares PICS from grueling rehearsals

Trisha Krishnan, who is known for her active social media presence, took to Instagram to share a few pictures during one of her rehearsals at a dance studio. She wrote in her story, "4 days of grueling 'making me feel like a snake' kinda rehearsals, non stop laughs".

But, what about this suggests she’s prepping for Thug Life, you ask? Along with her caption, Trisha also wrote, “Mani Sir and ARR”, including a ‘fingers crossed’ emoji as well as a #thuglife hashtag.

In one of the pictures, Trisha posed with Tamil cinema’s most popular choreographer Brinda, indicating an intense rehearsal.

From the looks of it, Trisha seems to have completed her rehearsals and is excited to get on to the sets to start filming for Thug Life. This latest update about a dance sequence has definitely raised curiosity about Trisha’s role in the film.

Everything you need to know about Thug Life so far

Thug Life is an exciting project coming from Tamil cinema and has been written and directed by legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Apart from Kamal Haasan and Trisha, the film also stars Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, and others in key roles.

Thug Life marks the second collaboration between two of Tamil cinema’s most prolific forces, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, after their iconic film Nayakan in 1987.

Kamal Haasan will not only essay the role of an actor in the film but will also serve as the film’s producer under his own Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

Talking about Thug Life’s technical details, Oscar award-winning music composer AR Rahman has been roped in as the film’s music director. Ravi K. Chandran has been tasked with handling the film’s camera work while Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the editing.

With the film’s shooting progressing at a rapid pace, Thug Life is expected to hit the big screens in 2024.

