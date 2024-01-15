Pongal Wishes 2024: Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan share fam-jam photos; Vijay Sethupathi pens a note

Pongal has arrived in festive vibrance with celebrities and filmmakers wishing and announcing new projects on the auspicious day.

The Tamil cinema industry is the same as earlier makers of films like Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T), Vettaiyan, and Kanguva giving updates about the film with Pongal wishes. Along with them some celebrities have gone ahead and joined in on the celebrations with people, wishing their followers for the festival.

Celebrity wishes on Pongal 2024

Dhanush’s family picture

Dhanush who recently amazed everyone on the screens with his film Captain Miller directed by Arun Matheswaran is celebrating Pongal today at his residence with his parents and sons Linga and Yatra.

Dhanush himself shared the picture on his X (formerly Twitter) handle with the caption, “Wishing you all a Blessed, Divine Pongal.”

Captain Miller starring Dhanush in the lead role has an ensemble cast of actors including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Aditi Balan, and many more in key roles. The film revolves around the story of a former British Indian soldier who ventures out on a mission to save his home city from getting destroyed by the British Army.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Pongal wishes

Vijay Sethupathi was also recently seen on the big screen with the film Merry Christmas starring alongside Katrina Kaif in the leading role and directed by Sriram Raghavan. The actor also expressed his wishes for Pongal this year and said, “Happy Pongal Wishes” to his followers.

The film which is based on Frédéric Dard's French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage) is a mystery thriller film that was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil set in the 1980s of Bombay. The film’s core cast included Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathrie, Radhika Apte, Ashwini Kaleshwar, and Luke Kenny.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan style wishes

Sivakarthikeyan alongside his wife and kids celebrated Pongal together this year and with them, they also added the picture of the alien from Ayalaan celebrating Pongal together. The actor himself posted the picture on X and said, “This time it is Ayalaan Pongal for us.”

Ayalaan was the recent release of Sivakarthikeyan which was directed by R Ravikumar with AR Rahman composing the film. The film revolves around a man who teams up with an alien to stop a rogue scientist from making a deadly Nova gas, which would endanger the Earth. The film had Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar in the key roles with Siddharth playing a voice role in it.

