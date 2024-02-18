Pragya Jaiswal spotted at Mumbai airport; heads to Goa for Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding; VIDEO

Pragya Jaiswal effortlessly rocked a trendy and comfortable sporty outfit as she navigated through the airport. For the unversed, she's on her way to Goa to partake in the wedding celebrations of her dearest friend, Rakul Preet Singh.

Admirers of the actress have been vocal about her ability to radiate charm and sophistication, even during her travels.

Where is Pragya Jaiswal heading to?

Pragya Jaiswal is flying to Goa to attend a high-profile celebrity wedding. Her close friend and fellow actress, Rakul Preet Singh, is tying the knot with producer Jackky Bhagnani in a lavish destination wedding on February 21. With numerous celebrities expected to grace the occasion, Pragya, who shares a deep bond with Rakul, was spotted at the airport four days prior to the wedding, presumably en route to Goa to partake in the festivities.

What’s Pragya Jaiswal wearing?

Pragya Jaiswal, renowned for her blend of trendy and casual fashion, caught attention in an orange oversized bomber jacket paired with a white vest top and blue high-waist denim jeans. Sporting a sporty vibe, her ensemble exuded effortless style. Adding an extra touch of coolness were her white-framed shades, perfectly complementing her already chic outfit.

Pragya-Rakul friendship

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal, despite hailing from non-Telugu speaking states, have both established themselves in Tollywood as their primary industry. Their enduring friendship has been evident on numerous occasions, with the two actresses frequently spotted together. During Rakul's 33rd birthday celebration, Pragya and Lakshmi Manchu joined in the festivities, highlighting the strong bond between them.

Earlier this year, when Lakshmi Manchu shared unseen vacation photos featuring Rakul, Pragya, and others, it underscored the close friendship shared by the trio.

Pragya even took inspiration from Rakul's frozen bikini challenge last year, showcasing their mutual support and love.

It's no secret that Rakul and Pragya share a deep and meaningful friendship, evident in their shared experiences and supportive gestures towards each other.

Pragya Jaiswal’s upcoming projects

After starring in Akhanda with Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal didn't have many big roles in Tollywood. She's going to be in a movie called Tyson Naidu alongside Bellamkonda Sreenivas. There's also talk about a sequel to Akhanda. If that happens, Pragya might get a part in it. We'll have to wait for official announcements to know for sure.

